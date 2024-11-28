Rishabh Pant's Departure: Inside the IPL Mega Auction Dynamics

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has shared insights into Rishabh Pant's departure from the franchise. Despite their efforts to retain the star wicketkeeper batter, differing visions on team operations ultimately led to this outcome.

Pant, now with the Lucknow Super Giants, made history by being the most expensive player at Rs 27 crore in the recent IPL auction. Jindal clarified that financial matters were not the cause of his exit, but rather a clash in philosophies between Pant and the team's ownership.

Jindal acknowledged that Pant's leadership ambitions, including aspirations to captain India, were considered. Despite feedback to help him grow in leadership, their expectations couldn't be aligned, leading Delhi Capitals to recognize that reacquiring him would be challenging once not retained.

(With inputs from agencies.)