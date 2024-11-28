England's Spirited Fightback: Shoaib Bashir Shines in First Test Against New Zealand

Shoaib Bashir emerged as a key player for England, claiming four wickets for 69 as they brought New Zealand's opening Test innings to a competitive halt on day one. The home side ended the day at 319 for eight.

Despite a potent start by New Zealand, highlighted by Kane Williamson's impressive form, pivotal interventions by seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse ensured England stayed in the hunt. Williamson fell agonizingly short of a century, departing for 93.

With England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl after winning the toss, the visitors fought back with strategic bowling changes post-tea, arresting New Zealand's momentum thanks to vital breakthroughs by Bashir and his teammates.

