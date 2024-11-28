Left Menu

England's Spirited Fightback: Shoaib Bashir Shines in First Test Against New Zealand

England, led by standout performances from Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, mounted a comeback to restrict New Zealand to 319 for eight on the first day of the Test in Christchurch. Despite Kane Williamson's near-century, the match remains finely balanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:14 IST
England's Spirited Fightback: Shoaib Bashir Shines in First Test Against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shoaib Bashir emerged as a key player for England, claiming four wickets for 69 as they brought New Zealand's opening Test innings to a competitive halt on day one. The home side ended the day at 319 for eight.

Despite a potent start by New Zealand, highlighted by Kane Williamson's impressive form, pivotal interventions by seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse ensured England stayed in the hunt. Williamson fell agonizingly short of a century, departing for 93.

With England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl after winning the toss, the visitors fought back with strategic bowling changes post-tea, arresting New Zealand's momentum thanks to vital breakthroughs by Bashir and his teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024