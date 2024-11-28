Sports Stars and Surprises: A Week of Unexpected Twists

This week in sports saw a host of captivating stories unfold across various leagues. The NFL's Thanksgiving games featured critical showdowns, with the Giants and Cowboys drawing traditional rivalry attention, while the Bears fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In basketball, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks achieved a career milestone, delivering an assist-heavy performance against the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, hockey's Jordan Binnington set a triumph record for the St. Louis Blues with a shutout victory.

On the greens of Melbourne's sandbelt, former prodigy Su Oh overcame slumps to contend for the Australian Open title. In off-field news, a mishap involving Alabama A&M announcing a player's death was retracted, and Brandon Crawford of the Giants announced his retirement, closing a decorated baseball career.

