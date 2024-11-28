Pakistani Cricket Stars Eye Comeback for South Africa Tour

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, senior figures in Pakistani cricket, are poised to return for the national team's One-day squad in the upcoming South Africa tour. This potential comeback is highly anticipated, marking their reinstatement in the international arena after recent absences.

The national selectors are on the verge of announcing the teams for a packed itinerary against South Africa, which includes three ODIs, three T20 matches, and two Test series. Fakhar Zaman, previously sidelined due to fitness and knee issues, is reported to have improved his condition, making him a candidate for selection. A source close to the selectors indicated these developments.

In addition, the selectors have suggested sending Test-specific players to South Africa ahead of schedule to engage in a pre-series training camp. Such preparation aims to better equip the players for the demanding series. The significance of the Test matches is elevated by South Africa's potential qualification for the World Test Championship final, adding extra weight to the series outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)