Rodri Eyes Remarkable Return to the Pitch After ACL Injury
Rodri, Manchester City's midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner, is aiming to return this season despite an ACL injury. Although initially expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, Rodri is optimistic about his recovery following successful surgery, targeting a six to seven-month rehabilitation period.
Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, is hopeful of making a comeback this season after sustaining ACL damage to his right knee during a match against Arsenal. Initially, medical assessments suggested he would miss the remainder of the season following surgery in September.
However, Rodri has expressed optimism about his recovery progress. In a candid discussion on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast, he revealed that he's targeting a return in six to seven months, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.
The absence of Rodri has been felt by City, evidenced by their six-game winless streak across all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola had previously indicated that Rodri's season was likely over post-surgery.
