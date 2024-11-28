Rodri Eyes Remarkable Return to the Pitch After ACL Injury

Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, is hopeful of making a comeback this season after sustaining ACL damage to his right knee during a match against Arsenal. Initially, medical assessments suggested he would miss the remainder of the season following surgery in September.

However, Rodri has expressed optimism about his recovery progress. In a candid discussion on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast, he revealed that he's targeting a return in six to seven months, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

The absence of Rodri has been felt by City, evidenced by their six-game winless streak across all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola had previously indicated that Rodri's season was likely over post-surgery.

