Left Menu

Rodri Eyes Remarkable Return to the Pitch After ACL Injury

Rodri, Manchester City's midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner, is aiming to return this season despite an ACL injury. Although initially expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, Rodri is optimistic about his recovery following successful surgery, targeting a six to seven-month rehabilitation period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:25 IST
Rodri Eyes Remarkable Return to the Pitch After ACL Injury
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, is hopeful of making a comeback this season after sustaining ACL damage to his right knee during a match against Arsenal. Initially, medical assessments suggested he would miss the remainder of the season following surgery in September.

However, Rodri has expressed optimism about his recovery progress. In a candid discussion on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast, he revealed that he's targeting a return in six to seven months, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

The absence of Rodri has been felt by City, evidenced by their six-game winless streak across all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola had previously indicated that Rodri's season was likely over post-surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024