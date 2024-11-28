Left Menu

Shoaib Bashir Shines for England with Impressive Spin Against New Zealand

England's Shoaib Bashir credits head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes for instilling confidence in him, leading to standout performances in the first Test against New Zealand. Despite challenges, Bashir's effective spin helped unsettle key Kiwi batters, highlighting his potential as a mainstay in England's bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST
Shoaib Bashir (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England's promising spinner, Shoaib Bashir, attributes his standout performance in the first Test against New Zealand to the unwavering confidence shown in him by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Bashir's exceptional spin bowling disrupted New Zealand's key batters, maintaining a balanced match trajectory from the outset.

The thrilling encounter began with Rachin Ravindra's dismissal, followed by Tom Blundell's misjudged backfoot cut that landed in the safe hands of Gus Atkinson. Bashir's quick, flat deliveries continued to tempt players like Nathan Smith and Matt Henry into making costly errors. With the most overs bowled in Test cricket in 2024, Bashir is steadily carving out his role as England's go-to bowler.

Facing New Zealand's Kane Williamson tested Bashir's skills, especially during Williamson's confident half-century. Bashir's tactical deliveries created tension, even briefly unsettling Williamson. Despite Williamson's quick reflexes saving him from a stumping, Bashir's efforts contributed significantly to New Zealand's eight-wicket loss, all while embracing the learning curve of international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

