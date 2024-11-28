Left Menu

Khelo India Scheme: Boosting India's Sports Infrastructure

The Khelo India Scheme has approved 323 new sports infrastructure projects worth Rs. 3073.97 crore, aimed at promoting sports excellence and mass participation. Launched in 2016-17, the scheme has seen multiple budget extensions and now supports Khelo India Centres, training 2781 athletes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's sports landscape, 323 new infrastructure projects valued at Rs. 3073.97 crore have been sanctioned under the Khelo India Scheme. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya disclosed this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, emphasizing the initiative's impact on sports development across the nation.

The Khelo India Scheme, inaugurated in 2016-17, targets mass sports participation and excellence promotion nationwide. Initially launched with a budget of Rs. 1756 crore for three years, the scheme has now been extended until 2025-26 at a revised financial outlay of Rs. 3790.50 crore.

The program's key achievements include the establishment of 1041 Khelo India Centres and 32 State Centres of Excellence. As of now, 2781 athletes are benefiting from coaching, equipment, and medical support. These efforts position the Khelo India Scheme as a pivotal force in nurturing grassroots sports talent.

