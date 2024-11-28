Left Menu

Mick Schumacher Leaves Mercedes: A Pivotal Shift in F1 Dynamics

Mick Schumacher will leave Mercedes at the end of the season as Valtteri Bottas is expected to replace him, opting out of a full-time IndyCar switch. Schumacher, son of legendary racer Michael, seeks new opportunities amidst limited vacancies in Formula One, while Bottas explores diverse racing interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:06 IST
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, will leave the team at the end of the season. This announcement, made during the Qatar Grand Prix, signals a significant shift in Schumacher's career, as the 25-year-old German looks to explore new opportunities beyond Formula One.

Valtteri Bottas is anticipated to fill the void left by Schumacher. Bottas, who expressed reluctance for a full-time switch to IndyCar in 2025, has his sights set on other prospects within motorsport. Bottas mentioned interest in sporadic races such as the Indianapolis 500, while prioritizing Formula One.

Bottas' contract with Sauber ends this season, making way for Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. Meanwhile, Cadillac plans to enter F1 in 2026, potentially offering Schumacher and Bottas future opportunities. Team boss Toto Wolff praised Schumacher, affirming his high racing caliber.

