Left Menu

Jansen's Historic Spell Sinks Sri Lanka to New Low

South Africa's Marco Jansen devastated Sri Lanka with a record 7/13, leading to Sri Lanka's lowest Test score of 42 against South Africa. This marked the lowest-ever total against the Proteas, beating New Zealand's previous 45. South Africa gained a commanding 149-run lead in the Test opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:17 IST
Jansen's Historic Spell Sinks Sri Lanka to New Low
South Africa players celebrating (Photo: @ProteasMenCSA/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sri Lanka experienced a historic low in their Test cricket history on the second day of their series opener against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. A blistering pace performance by Marco Jansen overwhelmed Sri Lanka's in-form batters, ensuring South Africa dominated the proceedings.

Jansen's remarkable bowling figures of 7/13 left Sri Lanka reeling in their innings. Confronted by his fiery pace, the Sri Lankan side could only muster a paltry 42 runs in 13.5 overs. Notable victims included batters Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

This dismal performance marked Sri Lanka's lowest-ever Test score, surpassing their previous low of 71 against Pakistan in 1994. It also became the lowest Test total against South Africa, breaking New Zealand's record of 45 from a match in 2013.

The entire Sri Lankan team was dismissed in just 83 balls, marking the second-shortest completed innings. South Africa still holds the record for being bowled out in fewer balls, happening in a 1924 match against England.

Jansen, building on his momentum from a recent T20I series against India where he was a standout performer despite South Africa's series loss, displayed relentless aggression. His mastery with the new ball baffled the Sri Lankan batters into false strokes in a classic exhibit of pace bowling.

With Sri Lanka all out for 42, South Africa leveraged their position with a substantial 149-run lead, enhancing their advantage in the first Test. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024