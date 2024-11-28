Jansen's Historic Spell Sinks Sri Lanka to New Low

Sri Lanka experienced a historic low in their Test cricket history on the second day of their series opener against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. A blistering pace performance by Marco Jansen overwhelmed Sri Lanka's in-form batters, ensuring South Africa dominated the proceedings.

Jansen's remarkable bowling figures of 7/13 left Sri Lanka reeling in their innings. Confronted by his fiery pace, the Sri Lankan side could only muster a paltry 42 runs in 13.5 overs. Notable victims included batters Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

This dismal performance marked Sri Lanka's lowest-ever Test score, surpassing their previous low of 71 against Pakistan in 1994. It also became the lowest Test total against South Africa, breaking New Zealand's record of 45 from a match in 2013.

The entire Sri Lankan team was dismissed in just 83 balls, marking the second-shortest completed innings. South Africa still holds the record for being bowled out in fewer balls, happening in a 1924 match against England.

Jansen, building on his momentum from a recent T20I series against India where he was a standout performer despite South Africa's series loss, displayed relentless aggression. His mastery with the new ball baffled the Sri Lankan batters into false strokes in a classic exhibit of pace bowling.

With Sri Lanka all out for 42, South Africa leveraged their position with a substantial 149-run lead, enhancing their advantage in the first Test. (ANI)

