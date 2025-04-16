Left Menu

Congress Protests Against ED Chargesheets: A Heated Political Battleground

The Congress party staged nationwide protests following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Accusing the BJP-led government of diversion tactics and vendetta politics, Congress leaders asserted the charges reflect the rulers' desperation amid an economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched nationwide protests on Wednesday in response to the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi related to the National Herald case. Accusations flew as Congress officials claimed the ruling BJP was using the charges as a distraction from pressing public issues and economic instability.

BJP leaders counterattacked, insisting that while the Congress is free to demonstrate, it does not authorize corruptive gains. BJP spokespersons dismissed Congress's claims of political vendetta, asserting that investigations remain non-partisan and began under different governmental administrations.

Citing fears of political oppression, Congress members pledged to resist what they describe as malicious prosecution and urged a return to focusing on national economic problems. The parties remain locked in a public relations battle, each leveling accusations of unethical conduct at the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

