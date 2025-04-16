The Congress party launched nationwide protests on Wednesday in response to the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi related to the National Herald case. Accusations flew as Congress officials claimed the ruling BJP was using the charges as a distraction from pressing public issues and economic instability.

BJP leaders counterattacked, insisting that while the Congress is free to demonstrate, it does not authorize corruptive gains. BJP spokespersons dismissed Congress's claims of political vendetta, asserting that investigations remain non-partisan and began under different governmental administrations.

Citing fears of political oppression, Congress members pledged to resist what they describe as malicious prosecution and urged a return to focusing on national economic problems. The parties remain locked in a public relations battle, each leveling accusations of unethical conduct at the other.

