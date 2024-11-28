Left Menu

Suaalii's Return Boosts Wallabies for Ireland Showdown

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Australia's promising rugby talent, has returned from injury to join the Wallabies against Ireland in Dublin. Australia aims to rebound after a loss to Scotland. Changes to their lineup include veteran props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou, with Suaalii expected to play a crucial role.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Australia's promising new centre, has emerged fit after an injury scare and is set to face Ireland in a pivotal match in Dublin on Saturday. The encounter marks the climax of the Wallabies' November tour.

Suaalii, who transitioned from rugby league, has high expectations pinned on him, especially after his debut on the tour against the home nations. The Wallabies are eager to see him become a key player against the Six Nations champions, a role that could bode well for the impending British & Irish Lions tour next year.

Australia's squad adjustments for the Ireland clash include the return of veteran props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou, alongside Nick Frost who missed the Scotland test due to illness. Fraser McReight also joins the pack, replacing Carlo Tizzano in the lineup. Among the backs, Max Jorgensen steps in on the wing, while Tane Edmed is set to make his debut, highlighting Australia's evolving team under coach Joe Schmidt.

