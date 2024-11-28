Srijit Mukherji Applauds Strategic Moves in IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Indian film director Srijit Mukherji offers his insights on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, highlighting Sunrisers Hyderabad as standout performers. He praises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for strategic player retention, and commends Rishabh Pant's inspiring comeback which led him to become the auction’s most expensive player.
Renowned Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has lauded several franchises following the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, spotlighting Sunrisers Hyderabad for their astute acquisitions. Adam Zampa, a distinguished Australian spinner, was a noteworthy purchase for the Hyderabad team, picked up for Rs 2.40 crore after a bidding contest with the Royals.
Mukherji emphasized the strong team configurations of Chennai Super Kings, especially with their procurement of Rachin Ravindra, and applauded their strategy of retaining key team members.
The Kolkata Knight Riders also received Mukherji's praise for preserving their core team, successfully winning a bidding war for Venkatesh Iyer at Rs 23.75 crore. Additionally, he hailed Rishabh Pant's resilience, celebrating his journey from a car accident recovery to being the auction's most expensive player.
