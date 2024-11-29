Left Menu

Bumrah: Cricket's Unstoppable Terminator

Jasprit Bumrah's unique bowling style and superb skills make him a 'complete package' as per Steve Smith. His accurate delivery and instinctive gameplay have earned him praise, with comparisons to a 'Terminator' for his tactical acumen. His performances were pivotal in India’s recent victory over Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:21 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Australia

Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional style and remarkable skills have earned him accolades, with Australian cricketer Steve Smith labeling him a 'complete package'.

Leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah's stellar performance snagged him the 'Player of the Match' title, securing an eight-wicket haul, including a five-wicket spell, which led India to a decisive 295-run victory against Australia.

His distinct style, akin to a 'Terminator', drew praise from former players, who hailed his ability to adapt and execute a wide array of bowling techniques. Bumrah's instinctive prowess continues to baffle batsmen, including Smith, who was outplayed by Bumrah's tactical ingenuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

