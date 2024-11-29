Left Menu

Frank Lampard Aims to Overcome Critics at Coventry City

Frank Lampard, newly appointed manager of Coventry City, is set to prove his critics wrong. Having faced scrutiny in previous roles, Lampard aims to demonstrate his managerial skills. He acknowledges the challenges former players face in management, driven by the desire to succeed despite the odds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:26 IST
Frank Lampard Aims to Overcome Critics at Coventry City
Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard, the newly-appointed manager of Coventry City, expressed his determination to silence doubters as he embarks on his latest managerial challenge. Joining the Championship side this Thursday, Lampard reflects on his past experiences and his resolve to succeed.

Lampard's managerial record includes stints at Chelsea and Everton, facing criticism during his brief return to Chelsea as a caretaker manager. "It was a babysitting role," Lampard remarked, emphasizing the challenges of managing a club during a transition period.

Emphasizing his relentless drive, Lampard noted that former players turned managers often encounter harsher critiques. Yet, he embraces this pressure, aiming to prove his critics wrong as he prepares for his first game against Cardiff City. Coventry currently sits 17th in England's second tier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024