Frank Lampard Aims to Overcome Critics at Coventry City

Frank Lampard, the newly-appointed manager of Coventry City, expressed his determination to silence doubters as he embarks on his latest managerial challenge. Joining the Championship side this Thursday, Lampard reflects on his past experiences and his resolve to succeed.

Lampard's managerial record includes stints at Chelsea and Everton, facing criticism during his brief return to Chelsea as a caretaker manager. "It was a babysitting role," Lampard remarked, emphasizing the challenges of managing a club during a transition period.

Emphasizing his relentless drive, Lampard noted that former players turned managers often encounter harsher critiques. Yet, he embraces this pressure, aiming to prove his critics wrong as he prepares for his first game against Cardiff City. Coventry currently sits 17th in England's second tier.

