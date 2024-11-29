Epic Clash: Mohun Bagan vs. Chennaiyin FC

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to protect their dominant home record against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League this Saturday.

After securing a decisive 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan holds the second position on the ISL table with five wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, positioned seventh, suffered a 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters.

MBSG are unbeaten in their last five home games, but Chennaiyin remains a challenging opponent, with Mohun Bagan yet to beat them at home. The strategic planning by Mohun Bagan's head coach Jose Molina focuses on optimizing wing play, while Chennaiyin's Owen Coyle aims to leverage his team's resilience for a possible victory.

