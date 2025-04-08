MBSG Advances to ISL Cup Final After Dramatic Win Over Jamshedpur FC

In a pulsating tie, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League semi-final's second leg, turning the tables on a 2-1 first-leg deficit. The match, played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, showcased the Mariners' unyielding spirit and tactical prowess.

The turning point arrived in the second half when MBSG earned a penalty, which was expertly converted by Jason Cummings, equalizing the aggregate score at 2-2. Despite Jamshedpur FC's relentless counter-attacks, MBSG maintained control, with Apuia sealing their place in the ISL final through a spectacular injury-time goal.

Head coach Jose Molina lauded his team's steadfastness. Reflecting on their record-breaking 71 penalty area entries, Molina emphasized the players' patience and adherence to strategy, which he believes merited the victory. MBSG will face Bengaluru FC in the upcoming final, aiming for a historic triumph in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)