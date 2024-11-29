Mikaela Shiffrin Eyes Historic 100th World Cup Victory in Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin is setting her sights on an extraordinary milestone this weekend in Killington, Vermont, as the American alpine skiing sensation bids for her record-extending 100th career World Cup win. Having needed just three victories at the start of the season, Shiffrin's stellar performances in Finland and Austria have set the stage for a historic accomplishment on home soil.

The two-time Olympic champion has two shots at reaching the century mark with a giant slalom scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin's dominance in Killington is well-documented, capturing the slalom's top spot six times in seven years. She remains calm under pressure, emphasizing a focus on performance over reaching the milestone.

Shiffrin, who honed her skills early in her career at nearby Burke Mountain Academy, considers Killington a virtual hometown race. Despite never securing a giant slalom win there, her form since a March return from injury, which includes back-to-back slalom triumphs, suggests she's ready for history-making performances. Her record-breaking feats have already surpassed legends like Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.

