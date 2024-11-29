Dual Captains: Delhi SG Pipers Appoint Olympic Medallists to Lead Teams

In a bold strategic move, the Delhi SG Pipers have appointed Australian Olympian Jacob Whetton and India's Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh as co-captains for their men's team. The announcement comes as the team prepares for the upcoming Hockey India League, aiming to synergize international flair with domestic talent.

Meanwhile, Navneet Kaur has been named captain of the Pipers' women's team, marking a significant moment as the four-team women's HIL makes its debut this season. Known for her leadership on the national stage, Kaur is expected to harness her experience to steer the team towards success.

Delhi SG Pipers' decision highlights a commitment to balanced leadership, fostering unity among players from diverse backgrounds. With the insights of coaches Graham Reid and Dave Smolenaars, Pipers are poised for a promising season, reflecting a blend of youthful vigor and seasoned expertise in Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)