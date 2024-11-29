Indian Women's Cricket Team Unveils Vibrant ODI Jersey

On Friday, the Indian women's cricket team introduced its bold new ODI jersey at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's headquarters, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The team is set to debut this jersey in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting December 22 in Vadodara. Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized her honor and excitement at being the first to wear this jersey.

The new design features the tri-color on the shoulder, which Kaur described as beautiful, and she encouraged Indian fans to wear the jersey and feel proud. The team will tour Australia for another series in early December before the home matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)