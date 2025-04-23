Lancashire CEO Advocates BCCI Partnership to Boost The Hundred's Indian Player Involvement
Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidney suggests that the England and Wales Cricket Board should partner with the BCCI to attract Indian players to The Hundred. He argues this alignment could be incentivized through minority ownership, facilitating Indian player participation in the tournament despite current restrictions.
Lancashire Chief Executive Daniel Gidney has called for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to consider partnering with India's Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to increase Indian player participation in The Hundred tournament. This move, he suggests, could be facilitated by offering the BCCI a minority stake in the competition.
Currently, Indian men cricketers cannot play in foreign T20 leagues without exception, limiting their participation to the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Gidney believes an aligned interest between ECB and BCCI could change this dynamic, enabling Indian players to join The Hundred.
Gidney's proposal emphasizes the successful relationship between Lancashire and Indian players. He cites recent collaborations, including a 70% stake deal in the Manchester Originals by RPSG Group. He suggests hosting high-profile matches, such as IPL teams competing in Manchester, to enhance commercial viability and Indian engagement.
