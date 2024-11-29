Wall Street Sees Uptick as Holiday Shopping Kicks Off

U.S. stocks showed positive momentum on Black Friday, marking a promising start to the holiday shopping season. Key indexes on Wall Street reflected this optimism with slight gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 38 points at the opening, landing at 44,760.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also displayed minor upticks, rising 5.2 points and 27 points respectively.

As the holiday season commences, retail companies are thrust into the spotlight, fueling the current upward trend in stock markets. Analysts observe that the market's performance suggests optimism in consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)