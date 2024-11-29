Wall Street Sees Uptick as Holiday Shopping Kicks Off
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Black Friday. Wall Street's main indexes are showing monthly gains as retail companies become the focus with the start of the holiday shopping season. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rose at the opening bell, continuing positive momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 38 points at the opening, landing at 44,760.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also displayed minor upticks, rising 5.2 points and 27 points respectively.
As the holiday season commences, retail companies are thrust into the spotlight, fueling the current upward trend in stock markets. Analysts observe that the market's performance suggests optimism in consumer spending.
