Delhi Capitals Expands to UK: Launches Saj Mahmood Cricket Academy

In a pioneering move, Delhi Capitals (DC) has teamed up with former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood to establish two cricket academies in the United Kingdom. The academies, set at Farringtons School and William Perkin CofE High School, are branded under the 'Delhi Capitals Saj Mahmood Cricket Academy'. This partnership represents a unique collaboration between an IPL franchise and a former international player, focusing on nurturing young talent and sharpening their cricketing skills.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, highlighting the franchise's objective to extend its reach to the UK through this association. Gupta remarked that Delhi Capitals is committed to providing a platform for young cricketers, helping them achieve their dreams of playing professional cricket at the highest level. He anticipates a fruitful chapter in this endeavor.

Sajid Mahmood, the owner and head coach of the academy, shared his gratitude towards Delhi Capitals for the joint initiative. Mahmood assured that the academy would benefit from the expertise of ECB-certified coaching staff dedicated to the trainees' development. He regards this collaboration as a landmark effort, marking the first occasion an IPL franchise has launched two academies concurrently. A trial session is planned for November 24, 2024, with the inaugural session starting on January 12, 2025.

