Qatar's Strategic Rev Up: A Stake in Audi's Formula One Team
Qatar is purchasing a significant minority stake in Audi's Formula One team, enhancing its global sports portfolio. This investment aligns with Qatar's existing 17% stake in Volkswagen. Audi plans to debut in Formula One in 2026, transforming Sauber into its factory team.
In a strategic move to bolster its global sports investments, Qatar has acquired a significant minority stake in Audi's Formula One team, reportedly close to a third of the team, insiders revealed to Reuters. This acquisition signifies Qatar's increasing interest and influence in the sports sector.
The financial specifics of this deal remain undisclosed, yet it supplements Qatar's expansive sports portfolio, which includes holdings in prestigious entities like Paris St Germain. Additionally, Qatar already owns a 17% stake in Volkswagen, Audi's parent company.
With its Formula One debut slated for 2026, Audi aims to elevate its presence by transforming Switzerland-based Sauber into its factory team. This development marks a significant step in Audi's motorsport journey and highlights Qatar's strategic investment in the industry.
