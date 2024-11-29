Left Menu

Qatar's Strategic Rev Up: A Stake in Audi's Formula One Team

Qatar is purchasing a significant minority stake in Audi's Formula One team, enhancing its global sports portfolio. This investment aligns with Qatar's existing 17% stake in Volkswagen. Audi plans to debut in Formula One in 2026, transforming Sauber into its factory team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:00 IST
Qatar's Strategic Rev Up: A Stake in Audi's Formula One Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its global sports investments, Qatar has acquired a significant minority stake in Audi's Formula One team, reportedly close to a third of the team, insiders revealed to Reuters. This acquisition signifies Qatar's increasing interest and influence in the sports sector.

The financial specifics of this deal remain undisclosed, yet it supplements Qatar's expansive sports portfolio, which includes holdings in prestigious entities like Paris St Germain. Additionally, Qatar already owns a 17% stake in Volkswagen, Audi's parent company.

With its Formula One debut slated for 2026, Audi aims to elevate its presence by transforming Switzerland-based Sauber into its factory team. This development marks a significant step in Audi's motorsport journey and highlights Qatar's strategic investment in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024