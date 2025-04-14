Left Menu

Volkswagen Drives Into Indian Market with New Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen India launches the sophisticated Tiguan R-Line SUV at Rs 48.99 lakh. Available from April 23, 2025, the SUV showcases advanced features, luxury design, and safety technology, reflecting Volkswagen's commitment to premium mobility in India.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line (Photo source: Volkswagen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Volkswagen India proudly announced the release of the Tiguan R-Line, a sophisticated version of its flagship SUV, specifically designed for the Indian consumer. With an introductory price tag of Rs 48.99 lakh, the Tiguan R-Line promises to hit roads starting April 23, 2025, through Volkswagen dealerships nationwide.

The latest offering highlights Volkswagen's strategic focus on advanced mobility solutions by pledging to deliver innovative products to Indian customers. Built on the MQB EVO platform, the third generation Tiguan integrates a new chassis that significantly boosts ride quality along with driving dynamics.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen India, states that the Tiguan R-Line embodies Volkswagen's vision of premium transport. This stylish SUV boasts bold aesthetics, advanced safety features, and German-engineered performance, suitable for every terrain. Underlining its luxury appeal are features like LED Plus headlights, 19-inch diamond-turned wheels, and an interior packed with premium enhancements such as Ergo Active seats and cutting-edge technology systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

