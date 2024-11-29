Ishan Kishan's Power-Packed Performance Seals Victory for Jharkhand
Ishan Kishan hit a rapid 77 not out off 23 balls to lead Jharkhand to a 10-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami had an injury scare in Rajkot during Bengal's match against Madhya Pradesh, though it did not turn out to be serious.
- Country:
- India
Displaying sheer dominance, Ishan Kishan smashed his way to an unbeaten 77 off just 23 deliveries, ensuring Jharkhand's emphatic 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Similarly gripping was the scene in Rajkot, where fast bowler Mohammed Shami provided a brief scare during the Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh encounter. Despite Madhya Pradesh securing a six-wicket victory, attention turned towards Shami's close call, which fortunately did not lead to a serious injury.
The cricket pitch saw more action as Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped up Kishan for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore during the IPL mega auction, highlighting his stellar form. Jharkhand's bowlers Anukul Roy and Ravi Kumar Yadav also shone, marking a day of exceptional cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paraguay Stuns Argentina with Spectacular Victory in Qualifiers
England Clinches T20 Series Victory Over West Indies
NPP Sweeps Parliamentary Polls with Landslide Victory
Historic Victory: Sri Lanka's NPP Triumphs in Snap Election
Landslide Victory for Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition: Dissanayake's NPP Triumphs