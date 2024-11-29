Ishan Kishan's Power-Packed Performance Seals Victory for Jharkhand

Displaying sheer dominance, Ishan Kishan smashed his way to an unbeaten 77 off just 23 deliveries, ensuring Jharkhand's emphatic 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Similarly gripping was the scene in Rajkot, where fast bowler Mohammed Shami provided a brief scare during the Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh encounter. Despite Madhya Pradesh securing a six-wicket victory, attention turned towards Shami's close call, which fortunately did not lead to a serious injury.

The cricket pitch saw more action as Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped up Kishan for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore during the IPL mega auction, highlighting his stellar form. Jharkhand's bowlers Anukul Roy and Ravi Kumar Yadav also shone, marking a day of exceptional cricket.

