Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Power-Packed Performance Seals Victory for Jharkhand

Ishan Kishan hit a rapid 77 not out off 23 balls to lead Jharkhand to a 10-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami had an injury scare in Rajkot during Bengal's match against Madhya Pradesh, though it did not turn out to be serious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:31 IST
Ishan Kishan's Power-Packed Performance Seals Victory for Jharkhand
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Displaying sheer dominance, Ishan Kishan smashed his way to an unbeaten 77 off just 23 deliveries, ensuring Jharkhand's emphatic 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Similarly gripping was the scene in Rajkot, where fast bowler Mohammed Shami provided a brief scare during the Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh encounter. Despite Madhya Pradesh securing a six-wicket victory, attention turned towards Shami's close call, which fortunately did not lead to a serious injury.

The cricket pitch saw more action as Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped up Kishan for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore during the IPL mega auction, highlighting his stellar form. Jharkhand's bowlers Anukul Roy and Ravi Kumar Yadav also shone, marking a day of exceptional cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024