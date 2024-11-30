Brighton Thrills in 1-1 Draw with Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 1-1 draw against Southampton with Kaoru Mitoma scoring in the first half and Flynn Downes equalizing after the break. A controversial offside decision thwarted Southampton’s chance for a second goal, allowing Brighton to move to second in the Premier League table.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 04:44 IST
In a gripping encounter at Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma's header initially set the hosts on the path to victory, only for Flynn Downes to draw level for Southampton in a 1-1 Premier League standoff.
Brighton matched Manchester City on 23 points, trailing Liverpool by eight points. Meanwhile, Southampton saw their hopes for victory dashed by a contentious offside decision against Cameron Archer.
With Brighton's boss Fabian Hurzeler critical of his team's lack of intensity, both managers expressed their frustrations in the aftermath, spotlighting the impact of refereeing in crucial moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brighton
- Southampton
- Premier League
- football
- draw
- Mitoma
- Downes
- goal
- offside
- match
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw
Maxime Sorel Withdraws from Vendee Globe Amid Mainsail Woes and Injury
Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes Dashed After Draw with Angola
Manipur Government Urges AFSPA Withdrawal
National People's Party Withdraws Support from Manipur Government Amid Rising Tensions