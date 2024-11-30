Brighton Thrills in 1-1 Draw with Southampton

In a gripping encounter at Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma's header initially set the hosts on the path to victory, only for Flynn Downes to draw level for Southampton in a 1-1 Premier League standoff.

Brighton matched Manchester City on 23 points, trailing Liverpool by eight points. Meanwhile, Southampton saw their hopes for victory dashed by a contentious offside decision against Cameron Archer.

With Brighton's boss Fabian Hurzeler critical of his team's lack of intensity, both managers expressed their frustrations in the aftermath, spotlighting the impact of refereeing in crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)