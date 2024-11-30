East Bengal FC Triumphs with First ISL Victory Against NorthEast United FC

East Bengal FC registered a crucial victory in the Indian Super League on Friday, with head coach Oscar Bruzon praising his squad's performance. The team claimed their first win of the season following a decisive strike by Dimitrios Diamantakos against NorthEast United FC, a match characterized by intensity and perseverance.

In a contest where both sides ended the game with ten men, East Bengal showed remarkable resilience, frustrating their adversaries. The Kolkata-based team secured their first three points, much to the delight of their enthusiastic home supporters. Notably, this was the first instance this season where NorthEast United FC failed to score, despite their 13 attempts on goal.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon lauded his players for their adaptability and defensive solidity, as NorthEast United struggled to break through East Bengal's disciplined backline. Bruzon highlighted the importance of clean sheets, referencing their recent goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club as a testament to their defensive prowess. However, he emphasized that while defensive strength is key, the ability to create and capitalize on scoring opportunities remains paramount.

