Harmanpreet Singh: Pursuit of World Cup Glory in Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, is determined to achieve World Cup glory, having already secured two Olympic bronze medals. With the next tournament set for 2026, he is keen on correcting what he sees as a gap in his career achievements.

India has historically been a strong contender in the World Cup, having won medals in 1971, 1973, and 1975. Harmanpreet, who also led the team to a bronze in Paris, aims to uphold this legacy. The FIH Pro League and the Asia Cup are immediate goals for the team, serving as a stepping stone to the World Cup.

Beyond personal accolades, Harmanpreet is excited about the revival of the Hockey India League, viewing it as a platform for young talent to gain exposure and experience. Despite the high expectations and financial gains from the league, he remains focused on his responsibilities and the development of Indian hockey.

