Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh: Pursuit of World Cup Glory in Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of India's men's hockey team, seeks World Cup success after achieving Olympic bronze. Set to compete in 2026, he focuses on enhancing his skills and benefiting from the revamped Hockey India League. Harmanpreet remains optimistic and diligent in pursuit of his career goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:30 IST
Harmanpreet Singh: Pursuit of World Cup Glory in Hockey
Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, is determined to achieve World Cup glory, having already secured two Olympic bronze medals. With the next tournament set for 2026, he is keen on correcting what he sees as a gap in his career achievements.

India has historically been a strong contender in the World Cup, having won medals in 1971, 1973, and 1975. Harmanpreet, who also led the team to a bronze in Paris, aims to uphold this legacy. The FIH Pro League and the Asia Cup are immediate goals for the team, serving as a stepping stone to the World Cup.

Beyond personal accolades, Harmanpreet is excited about the revival of the Hockey India League, viewing it as a platform for young talent to gain exposure and experience. Despite the high expectations and financial gains from the league, he remains focused on his responsibilities and the development of Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024