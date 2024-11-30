Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of India's men's hockey team, is determined to secure a World Cup medal in 2026, having already won two Olympic bronzes. He credits coach Harendra Singh for his success and eagerly anticipates the return of the Hockey India League, which he believes will nurture new talents.

With two Olympic bronze medals under his belt, India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh aims to rectify his lack of World Cup glory in the upcoming 2026 edition of the tournament.

Speaking to PTI, Harmanpreet, who spearheaded the team to success in Tokyo and Paris, expressed his aspirations of clinching an Olympic gold and a World Cup medal. India's historical World Cup victories include a bronze in 1971, silver in 1973, and gold in 1975, a legacy he wishes to revive.

As the highest-paid player in the revamped Hockey India League, Harmanpreet is positive about its potential for nurturing young talent. He emphasizes that the league provides a valuable learning experience, as well as financial stability for players.

