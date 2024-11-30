FIFA 2024 Best Player Nominations Stir Football World

The nominations for the FIFA Best Men's Player award in 2024 have been revealed, highlighting the prowess of athletes such as Vinicius Jr., Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Fede Valverde, and Toni Kroos. Meanwhile, Barcelona's standout Aitana Bonmati spearheads the women's nominations, underlining the impressive and diverse talent emerging in women's football.

In an inclusive approach, voting for the premier players, coaches, and goalkeepers will see an equal distribution of votes from fans, current national team captains, and media representatives. The awards ceremony date remains under wraps. Vinicius Jr. and his Real Madrid comrades, having previously boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony, prepare for another contest. Rodri's vital role in securing Manchester City's fourth consecutive Premier League title and Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, where he earned the tournament's best player accolade, makes him a frontrunner.

Vinicius Jr. stands as a strong opponent to Rodri, with a remarkable record of 24 goals and 11 assists across competitions last season. His contributions were crucial to Real Madrid's LaLiga victory and their Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. The shortlist sees significant Real Madrid representation, including the retired Kroos and new signing Kylian Mbappe. Contenders also feature Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, last year's winner, renowned for leading Argentina to the 2024 Copa America triumph.

Notably missing from FIFA's Best Men's selection is Cristiano Ronaldo, despite surpassing 900 career goals. Although he netted a record 35 goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo only finds himself on the shortlist for the best attacker category.

