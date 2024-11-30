Left Menu

Noor Ahmad Shines in Fast-Paced T10 Format

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad highlights the dynamic nature of the T10 cricket format, emphasizing the importance of precise bowling. Currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10, Ahmad relishes the environment and opportunity for growth alongside Afghanistan peers. Team Abu Dhabi, Ahmad's team for three years, is thriving in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:57 IST
Noor Ahmad. (Picture: Abu Dhabi T10 ). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan's young spinner Noor Ahmad is making waves in the fast-paced T10 cricket format, underscoring the significance of delivering balls accurately to achieve success.

Ahmad, currently competing in the Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, focuses more on executing each delivery correctly rather than worrying about outcomes. Quoted in a release from Abu Dhabi T10, he said, "It's the fastest format of the game and you have to bowl in the right areas. Moreover, it's about focusing on your job and not worrying about the outcome."

The 19-year-old has secured five wickets in the tournament, marking his third year with Team Abu Dhabi, where he feels a strong sense of belonging. Drumming up camaraderie among an eclectic team, Ahmad also appreciates the chance the T10 format provides for Afghanistan players, especially juniors, to learn from seasoned professionals.

Presently ranked third on the table, Team Abu Dhabi, with three victories and six points, gears up for a crucial encounter against Northern Warriors on November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

