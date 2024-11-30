Left Menu

Rajasthan United FC's Stunning Comeback Seals 3-1 Victory Over Namdhari FC

Rajasthan United FC staged an impressive comeback against Namdhari FC, winning 3-1 in the I-League. Despite a rocky start, with an own goal by Wayne Vaz, Rajasthan turned the game around with decisive plays and a penalty. Namdhari's efforts fell short, compounded by a red card in the final minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:24 IST
Rajasthan United celebrate after winning against Namdhari FC (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Namdhari Stadium, Rajasthan United FC emerged victorious with a 3-1 comeback win over Namdhari FC in the I-League 2024-25 on Saturday. Initially, Rajasthan struggled as Namdhari gained an early lead due to an own goal by Wayne Vaz in the 18th minute.

Despite their early dominance, Namdhari's offensive endeavours were marred by ineffective finishing. A brilliant save by Rajasthan's goalkeeper James Kithan in the 34th minute kept the hosts from extending their lead. Rajasthan found their form shortly before the break, with Naoba Meitei creating a near-chance with a stunning display of skill.

The second half saw Rajasthan intensify their momentum, resulting in a penalty converted by Alain Oyarzun at the 51st minute. Despite Namdhari's agonising close attempts, including a missed header by Brazilian Cledson Dasilva, Rajasthan continued to press forward. Seiminmang Manchong's skillful goal in the 73rd minute and a final tap-in by Vaz secured the win, leaving Namdhari disheartened, especially after being reduced to 10 men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

