Dinesh Karthik Ventures into Abu Dhabi T10 After Stellar Cricket Career

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik transitions to the Abu Dhabi T10 league after retiring from international cricket. Known for his multifaceted career, Karthik embraces the fast-paced format as he takes on a new challenge with the Bangla Tigers. His experience guides his future role with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:27 IST
Bangla Tigers' Dinesh Karthik (Image: Abu Dhabi T10 media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career by participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Known for his adaptability on the field, Karthik has successfully transitioned from an international player to a commentator, and now, a T10 league participant.

Karthik praised the abbreviated format for its emphasis on quick, aggressive gameplay, although he has yet to step onto the field in the competition. With the BCCI's restriction limiting international players to post-retirement participation in overseas leagues, Karthik joins a select few Indian stars in this high-octane cricket expression.

Despite the Bangla Tigers' struggle in the league's standings, Karthik looks toward future challenges, including his upcoming role as a batting coach and mentor with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He acknowledges the difference in roles but is keen to contribute to both formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

