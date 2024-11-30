Clash of Titans: Odisha FC vs. Bengaluru FC in ISL Thriller

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC prepare for a pivotal clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, with kickoff at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. Following a commanding 6-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, Odisha has climbed to sixth place and seeks to continue their upward trajectory.

Bengaluru FC, leading the standings with six wins and two draws, comes off a hard-fought 2-1 away triumph over Mohammedan SC. The team's early momentum can be attributed to strong signings and intensive pre-season preparations, according to head coach Gerard Zaragoza.

The showdown promises high drama as Odisha aims for another home victory against Bengaluru, fueled by their passionate supporters. Key performances are expected from Odisha's Hugo Boumous, who has been flourishing under coach Sergio Lobera, and Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri, whose return has revitalized the Blues' attacking front.

