Sunil Chhetri: The Dream Year That Slipped Away

In what was a year of remarkable achievements, Sunil Chhetri faced a poignant moment as Bengaluru FC fell short in the Indian Super League (ISL) final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite scoring 14 goals this season and being the top Indian scorer, the loss in the final left a sting for the 40-year-old captain.

Chhetri took to social media to express his disappointment, acknowledging the pain of the defeat. He reflected on missed opportunities, including a crucial freekick and header, while advising fans to seek comfort in small joys before gearing up for a rebound next season.

A seasoned campaigner, Chhetri had briefly announced his international retirement in 2024 but returned to the national team for important matches. His resilience and determination remain a beacon for Bengaluru FC, as they look forward to upcoming challenges and continued support from their followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)