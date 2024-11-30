Left Menu

East Bengal FC's Resilience Shines in First ISL Victory

East Bengal FC ended their winless streak with a victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Under new coach Oscar Bruzon, the team displayed strong defense and determination, marking a significant turnaround after initial setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:03 IST
EBFC skipper Saul Crespo (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
East Bengal FC has finally broken their prolonged winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season by defeating NorthEast United FC. The victory highlighted a significant transition under the leadership of new coach Oscar Bruzon, bringing a fresh wave of resilience and tactical discipline to the team.

The match, which saw East Bengal clinching their first win, was a testament to their collective fighting spirit. Greek player Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the sole goal in the opening half, which proved decisive against the otherwise lively NorthEast United FC, ending their 13-game scoring streak.

Despite the challenging early phase in the ISL season with six consecutive defeats, East Bengal has shown promising signs of a revival. The team's sturdy defense and strategic play have been key elements in their recent positive trajectory, as acknowledged by Captain Saul Crespo.

