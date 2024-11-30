History-Making Hat-Trick: Justin Kluivert's Penalty Prowess

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert etched his name in Premier League history by scoring a remarkable hat-trick of penalties as his team triumphed over Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 at Molineux Stadium.

The match unfolded dramatically, starting with a penalty awarded within three minutes when Bournemouth's Evanilson was fouled by Wolves' Toti Gomes. Kluivert converted with precision, setting the tone for the game.

Despite a spirited equalizer from Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez reclaimed the lead. Kluivert's further penalties, following fouls committed by Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa, secured Bournemouth's place at 11th, as Wolves floundered in the relegation zone.

