Mikaela Shiffrin Aims for 100th Win Despite Crash Setback

Mikaela Shiffrin, a top figure in alpine skiing, faced a setback in her quest for a historic 100th World Cup win. The decorated American skier crashed during the giant slalom event at Killington, Vermont, on Saturday, forcing her off the course and onto a rescue sled.

Shiffrin had posted the fastest time in her first run and was leading in the second before losing control, crashing dramatically into the safety netting. Spectators, hoping to witness a milestone achievement, gave a supportive round of applause as she was taken away for evaluation.

Although dejected, the ski community remains hopeful for Shiffrin's health and future success. With her previous performances in mind, she remains a formidable force, poised for a comeback with a chance to achieve the 100th win in the upcoming slalom event.

(With inputs from agencies.)