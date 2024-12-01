Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Aims for 100th Win Despite Crash Setback

Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of her 100th World Cup victory was thwarted after crashing in the giant slalom at Killington. Despite leading initially, she succumbed to an edge mishap. Shiffrin has a chance to achieve the milestone in the upcoming slalom event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:40 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin, a top figure in alpine skiing, faced a setback in her quest for a historic 100th World Cup win. The decorated American skier crashed during the giant slalom event at Killington, Vermont, on Saturday, forcing her off the course and onto a rescue sled.

Shiffrin had posted the fastest time in her first run and was leading in the second before losing control, crashing dramatically into the safety netting. Spectators, hoping to witness a milestone achievement, gave a supportive round of applause as she was taken away for evaluation.

Although dejected, the ski community remains hopeful for Shiffrin's health and future success. With her previous performances in mind, she remains a formidable force, poised for a comeback with a chance to achieve the 100th win in the upcoming slalom event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

