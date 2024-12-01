Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo emerged victorious over Atletico Mineiro with a 3-1 win, clinching their first Copa Libertadores title. The triumph came despite the setback of playing almost the entire match with 10 men after Gregore's expulsion just 30 seconds into the game at the Monumental Stadium.

Fans of both teams, clad in their respective black-and-white colors, witnessed a dramatic match. Gregore's early exit for a foul on Fausto Vera left Mineiro with a numerical advantage, yet it was Botafogo who opened the scoring with a well-executed move by Thiago Almada to Luiz Henrique. The lead extended shortly after with a penalty conversion by Alex Telles.

Mineiro challenged Botafogo's defense with Eduardo Vargas scoring via a corner kick, but Botafogo's resilient defense, along with goalkeeper John's key saves, thwarted further attempts. Junior Santos sealed the win in stoppage time. The victory ensures Botafogo a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)