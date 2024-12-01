Seamer Carse Shines with Six-Wicket Haul

Seamer Brydon Carse's outstanding six-wicket haul for just 42 runs propelled England closer to victory against New Zealand in the first test in Christchurch. The hosts' innings ended at 254 before lunch on day four, setting England a reachable victory target of 104.

Starting the day at 155-6, New Zealand's troubles deepened when Carse took the wickets of Nathan Smith and Matt Henry in quick succession, marking his maiden test five-wicket haul. Though Tim Southee added some flair with two sixes, his dismissal at the hands of Gus Atkinson highlighted New Zealand's batting woes.

Despite a scare when skipper Ben Stokes appeared to tweak something while bowling, England remained steady. Carse's dismissal of Daryl Mitchell, whose 84 added resistance, capped off his impressive first 10-wicket haul in test cricket, underscoring England's dominant bowling display.

