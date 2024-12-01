Left Menu

Seamer Carse Shines with Six-Wicket Haul

Brydon Carse's remarkable six for 42 led England to dismiss New Zealand for 254 on the fourth day of the first test in Christchurch, setting a modest victory target. Despite Daryl Mitchell's valiant innings, Carse's performance, including his first 10-wicket test haul, highlighted England's bowling strength.

Seamer Carse Shines with Six-Wicket Haul
Seamer Brydon Carse's outstanding six-wicket haul for just 42 runs propelled England closer to victory against New Zealand in the first test in Christchurch. The hosts' innings ended at 254 before lunch on day four, setting England a reachable victory target of 104.

Starting the day at 155-6, New Zealand's troubles deepened when Carse took the wickets of Nathan Smith and Matt Henry in quick succession, marking his maiden test five-wicket haul. Though Tim Southee added some flair with two sixes, his dismissal at the hands of Gus Atkinson highlighted New Zealand's batting woes.

Despite a scare when skipper Ben Stokes appeared to tweak something while bowling, England remained steady. Carse's dismissal of Daryl Mitchell, whose 84 added resistance, capped off his impressive first 10-wicket haul in test cricket, underscoring England's dominant bowling display.

