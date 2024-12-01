New Zealand Cricket Team's Resilience After England Test Defeat

New Zealand captain Tom Latham reflected on the team's narrow first test defeat against England, emphasizing that the contest was tighter than the final score indicates. The loss in Christchurch marked their third consecutive home defeat, yet Latham believes the team showcased resilience, particularly following their 3-0 series sweep in India.

Despite leading England 71-4 at one point, the Black Caps struggled as England posted a daunting 499 in their first innings. Latham acknowledged that New Zealand had moments of control but stressed the need to focus on the positives as they prepare for the next test in Wellington.

Fielding emerged as an area requiring improvement, with England's Harry Brook being dropped six times during the match. Latham reassured fans that effort and determination remain strong within the team, and they aim to address these challenges moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)