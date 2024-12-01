Left Menu

Auckland FC's Unstoppable Rise: Perfect Start in A-League

Auckland FC has started their debut A-League season with an impressive unbeaten run, winning their first five matches without conceding a goal. This streak marks a historic achievement in the league, unmatched since 1977. The team prepares to face Wellington Phoenix next in the New Zealand derby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:38 IST
Auckland FC continued its remarkable debut season in the A-League by topping the table on Sunday, maintaining an unblemished start with five victories in as many matches. Their latest triumph came against Newcastle Jets with two late goals propelling them to a 2-0 win at the Mount Smart Stadium.

The New Zealand expansion club, new to Australia's top football flight, boasts the league's only perfect defensive record, scoring eight goals across five games while conceding none. This achievement echoes the historic one by Western Suburbs Soccer Club in 1977 and matches a defensive record set by the Central Coast Mariners in 2007.

Coach Steve Corica expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance. "That's five wins on the trot, five clean sheets. A pretty amazing start," he remarked. Next, Auckland FC is set to host Wellington Phoenix, adding more excitement to their burgeoning season.

