Jay Shah Takes Charge as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, outgoing BCCI secretary, has become the ICC chairman, succeeding Greg Barclay. Shah is the fifth Indian to lead the organization. His father is Amit Shah, India's Home Minister. Shah faces challenges, including finding solutions for the Champions Trophy's 'Hybrid Model' initially planned for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:24 IST
Jay Shah has officially taken the reins as the International Cricket Council's chairman, a significant milestone marking him as the fifth Indian to assume this prestigious position.

At 36, Shah was the unanimous choice of the ICC Board of Directors, succeeding Greg Barclay, a New Zealand attorney who opted not to renew for a third term.

Son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah will now address the pressing issue of implementing the 'Hybrid Model' for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was originally slated to be hosted in Pakistan.

