Jay Shah Takes Charge as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah has officially taken the reins as the International Cricket Council's chairman, a significant milestone marking him as the fifth Indian to assume this prestigious position.

At 36, Shah was the unanimous choice of the ICC Board of Directors, succeeding Greg Barclay, a New Zealand attorney who opted not to renew for a third term.

Son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah will now address the pressing issue of implementing the 'Hybrid Model' for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was originally slated to be hosted in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)