P V Sindhu Shines Again: Return to Glory at Syed Modi International

Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her title drought by winning the Syed Modi International women's singles. She defeated China's Wu Luo Yu, marking her first title win in over two years. Indian pairs Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy/Sai Pratheek had contrasting performances in doubles finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:37 IST
P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, broke her title drought with a decisive win at the Syed Modi International. She dominated China's Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in the finals, securing the title for the third time following victories in 2017 and 2022.

This victory marks Sindhu's first title since her triumph at the Singapore Open in July 2022, bringing her back to the podium after over two years. Earlier this year, Sindhu reached the finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in May, showcasing her persistence.

In a highlight for Indian doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched the Super 300 title, becoming the first Indian women's doubles team to win at this event. Meanwhile, in men's doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K narrowly lost to China's team in a challenging contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

