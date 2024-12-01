Bayern Munich's Kane Doubtful for Key Cup Clash

Bayern Munich is facing a potential setback as star striker Harry Kane is doubtful for their upcoming German Cup match against Bayer Leverkusen due to a thigh injury. The 31-year-old forward, who has been the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, had to leave the field during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

A statement from Bayern Munich confirmed that Kane suffered a minor muscle tear in his right thigh. Consequently, the team will have to manage without him for the near future. Bayern's manager, Vincent Kompany, expressed skepticism about Kane's recovery in time for the crucial clash with the Cup holders, Leverkusen.

"Obviously, it will be tight for Tuesday. I don't know many players who can recover that quickly," Kompany stated. According to German media reports, the England captain is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. The Bundesliga leaders are gearing up to host Heidenheim on Saturday without one of their key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)