PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Shine at Syed Modi International

In a spectacle of prowess at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen emerged victorious in their respective singles categories, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made history with a maiden win in women's doubles. The tournament witnessed several thrilling matches showcasing Indian badminton talent.

In an impressive display of skill and determination, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen claimed victory at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament's singles finals. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, ended her title drought by overpowering China's Wu Luo Yu with scores of 21-14, 21-16. This win marks her third triumph at this tournament.

Similarly, Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, dominated his final match against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh, winning 21-6, 21-7. This decisive victory comes as a confidence boost following his previous Olympic setback.

Adding to India's accolades, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand seized their first Super 300 title in women's doubles. Despite some setbacks, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K displayed commendable performance in the men's doubles. The event highlighted India's growing prowess in international badminton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

