Teenage Sensation Kwena Maphaka Joins South Africa's Test Squad

South Africa has announced the inclusion of teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka in their squad for the upcoming second test against Sri Lanka. This decision comes in light of seamer George Coetzee's absence due to a groin injury.

Maphaka, who has already made his mark in three Twenty20 Internationals, now stands a chance to make his test debut. He will compete with seasoned seamer Dane Paterson and spinner Senuran Muthusamy for a spot in the starting lineup.

The South African team is riding high after a dominant 233-run victory in the first test against Sri Lanka in Durban. With four consecutive wins, they remain strong contenders for a place in the ICC Test World Championship final at Lord's, contingent on forthcoming tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

