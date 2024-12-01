Bayern Munich's Star Striker Harry Kane Faces Hamstring Setback

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's star striker, has recently been sidelined with a right hamstring strain. The injury occurred during Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, prompting Kane to signal to the bench in the 33rd minute.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday that a scan showed the England captain has a minor muscle strain. However, the club did not specify how long Kane will be out.

This setback comes at a challenging time for Bayern, with six games scheduled in the next three weeks before the winter break. Kane has been in sensational form, scoring 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga matches this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)