Bayern Munich's Star Striker Harry Kane Faces Hamstring Setback

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's star striker, has strained his right hamstring and will be sidelined temporarily. The injury was confirmed after Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Kane's prolific form includes 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games this season and 64 goals since joining Bayern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:55 IST
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's star striker, has recently been sidelined with a right hamstring strain. The injury occurred during Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, prompting Kane to signal to the bench in the 33rd minute.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday that a scan showed the England captain has a minor muscle strain. However, the club did not specify how long Kane will be out.

This setback comes at a challenging time for Bayern, with six games scheduled in the next three weeks before the winter break. Kane has been in sensational form, scoring 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga matches this season.

