Liverpool Dominates Manchester City in Thrilling Victory
Liverpool achieved a decisive 2-0 victory against Manchester City, extending their lead in the Premier League by nine points. Goals by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah ensured City's slump continued, marking their first four-game Premier League losing streak since 2008 and leaving them fifth in the table.
Liverpool seized control of the Premier League title race with a commanding 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. This victory, courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, extends Liverpool's lead to nine points.
The defeat marked Manchester City's first four-game losing streak in the Premier League since 2008, leaving them in fifth place. Liverpool's dynamic play, fueled by a recent Champions League win over Real Madrid, left City's defense reeling, especially in the first half.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's precise pass to Salah set up the opener, while Salah later secured victory with a penalty. The win delights Anfield and puts pressure on Liverpool's league competitors.
