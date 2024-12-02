Jack Doohan Eyes Formula One Debut Amid Alpine-Haas Shuffle
Alpine considers handing Jack Doohan his Formula One debut in Abu Dhabi, potentially replacing Esteban Ocon. This aligns with Ocon's early move to Haas for their benefit in the 2024 season. Talks between teams suggest a transition that satisfies all parties involved before the season finale.
In a strategic reshuffle, Alpine is contemplating giving Australian driver Jack Doohan his Formula One debut during the upcoming Abu Dhabi race. This move potentially positions him as a replacement for Esteban Ocon, who is poised to join Haas next season, according to team boss Oliver Oakes.
No official statement has been released by Alpine, owned by Renault, though discussions regarding Ocon's early release are reportedly underway. Oakes underscored the mutual benefits of introducing Doohan early, suggesting that both the driver and the team would profit from the transition.
Meanwhile, the shift would provide Ocon, who maintains a Mercedes contract, the opportunity to commence testing with Haas straightaway. Involvement of key figures like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in discussions with Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore indicates that talks might lead to an agreement beneficial for all parties concerned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
